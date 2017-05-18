Wider tax net

The government has stated that its demonetisation move has helped it bring 9.1 million individuals under the tax net. This is a significant achievement as the increase is as much as 25 per cent of the 37 million individuals, who had filed income-tax (I-T) returns in 2015-16. In addition, the government’s search and survey actions in the wake of demonetisation have led to the detection of undisclosed income of Rs 23,144 crore. Already, the government has identified 1.8 million people, whose cash transactions did not appear to be in line with their tax profile. Almost a million such ...