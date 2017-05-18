Wider tax net

The government has stated that its demonetisation move has helped it bring 9.1 million individuals under the tax net. This is a significant achievement as the increase is as much as 25 per cent of the 37 million individuals, who had filed income-tax (I-T) returns in 2015-16. In addition, the government’s search and survey actions in the wake of demonetisation have led to the detection of undisclosed income of Rs 23,144 crore. Already, the government has identified 1.8 million people, whose cash transactions did not appear to be in line with their tax profile. Almost a million such ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?