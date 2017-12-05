Will Australia become China's puppet state?

For the past few months, I have been riveted by developments in Australia. Almost every week threw up news of yet another way in which China is influencing Australian politics and public life.

At long last, this week Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s government announced a new legislation aimed at preventing foreign powers from “making sophisticated attempts to influence the political process.” That Beijing would use seduction, corruption and coercion to promote its interests is neither surprising nor unique. What struck me, though, was none of it is prima facie ...