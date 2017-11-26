Will data collection gaps be plugged?

When did you last hear of the Collection of Statistics Act? Well, earlier this year, the Narendra Modi government decided to amend this law. The Union Cabinet approved the changes in February. By July, both the houses of Parliament passed the bill that was to amend the original law of 2008.

And the amended law was gazetted in August 2017. Few laws get passed so smoothly and in such a relatively short span of time. Yet, collecting statistics in India has not been all hunky-dory. The challenges of making data collection robust and comprehensive will once again be a topic of animated ...