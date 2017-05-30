Will gau raksha stand in for jobs?

If the fight against black money seems half hearted, the same is not the case with gau raksha

To take a view on how well has Narendra Modi done as the prime minister of India, it may be more useful to look forward rather than look back. Going by his three-year track record, what are the chances that he will be returned to power with a comfortable majority in 2019? Right now, one of the biggest things going for Mr Modi is the stock markets scaling a historic high. This should enhance the feel good factor among all those who have anything to do with the financial sector, including ordinary shareholders. But it is useful to remember that the stock market had climbed a high in ...

Subir Roy