Will he, won't he?

The market is buzzing with rumours that BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan is in the fray to become next NSE CEO

The market is buzzing with rumours that BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan is in the fray to become the next NSE CEO

The market is buzzing with rumours that Bombay Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is in the fray to become the next CEO of rival National Stock Exchange. Chauhan, however, continues to dodge the question. He says whatever is written and spoken are just rumours. So, is he denying the “rumours”? “I am not accepting also,” he says.

Business Standard