The market is buzzing with rumours that Bombay Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Chauhan is in the fray to become the next CEO of rival National Stock Exchange. Chauhan, however, continues to dodge the question. He says whatever is written and spoken are just rumours. So, is he denying the “rumours”? “I am not accepting also,” he says.
Will he, won't he?
The market is buzzing with rumours that BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan is in the fray to become next NSE CEO
Business Standard January 17, 2017 Last Updated at 22:32 IST
http://mybs.in/2USeoQZ
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU