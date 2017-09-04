JUST IN
Will Revanna's charm work?

He took a public bus, paying for his ticket to Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power

Business Standard 

Karnataka’s new Transport Minister H M Revanna ditched the official car on his first day to office. He took a public bus, paying for his ticket to Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power. The Bengaluru minister is not oblivious to the challenges the tech city denizens face every day while commuting. The city’s bumper-to-bumper traffic is due to the high vehicle density — one vehicle for every two people. So Revanna went on a charm offensive, reaching out to those who drive cars by offering them flowers and a pamphlet explaining the benefits of using public transport.
