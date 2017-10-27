Will the Gehlots survive GST?

The government would have us believe that the new goods and services tax (GST) regime is going to result in far-reaching tax reforms in the country. It couldn’t be farther from the truth, I’ve found, during the course of an informal survey on the impact of GST on artists, weavers and artisans across the country. Their experiences illustrate all that’s wrong with a system that neither distinguishes between handmade and machine-made products, nor between industrialists and rural craftspeople. Also by implementing a system in which tax is deducted before a product is ...