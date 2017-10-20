Will Virbhadra Singh's magic work again?

The top leadership of the Congress seems to have made peace with Virbhadra Singh — though that is no guarantee that the party will win the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on November 9. A five-time chief minister, two-term minister of state in the Union government and a politician who first became a member of Parliament in 1962, Singh has been around for a long time. In 2012, although he was no favourite of the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Congress had no choice but to appoint him chief minister. That doesn’t mean he is not in trouble. The Bharatiya ...