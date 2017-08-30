Win-win for India, China

With reference to the editorial, “Success at Doklam” (August 29), the resolution of the stand-off is a diplomatic win for the Narendra Modi government. It was as if an iceberg had melted, with both and agreeing to pull back.



Some Congress leaders and leaders of other Opposition parties gave a pat on the back of the Modi government for handling the issue without fuss despite provocation from Congress member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor’s appreciation of the government deserves a mention.





The stand-off has been described as the biggest since 1962. The possibility of war could not be ruled out and was prepared to face any eventuality. has realised and believes that war is not an option. also got a face-saving exit. This is a win-win situation for both the countries.

Parties hostile to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were anticipating the outbreak of a war, not because they wanted to suffer damage but because they wanted an issue with which to criticise and condemn Modi.



The Centre exercised restraint after the diplomatic victory. But on social media, provocative statements against appeared. It is in the interest of the nation to avoid making such statements if Sino- ties are to be revived.

K V Seetharamaiah, Hassan

