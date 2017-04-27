Winning argument

Heated arguments between top counsels before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, over violation of privacy by Whatsapp and Facebook on Thursday, turned to scheduling the hearing according to the convenience of the lawyers and spending summer vacation in cooler climes. None of them was willing to stay in Delhi to argue the case in May-June. Whatsapp counsel K K Venugopal excused himself pleading it was the only time he could relax and visit relatives. He disclosed that Harish Salve, who was accusing Whatsapp of snooping, has three arbitration cases in three different countries. Salve retorted that it just proved his case — that Whatsapp snoops on other’s private information.