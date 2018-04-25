Winning the retail race: How AI can help deliver service at lower cost

In-built facial recognition and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities enable a fleet of virtual agents to greet shoppers personally, provide directions and anticipate orders. Machine Learning (ML) personalises promotions to match shoppers’ current mood and past spending preferences; in-store beacons send offers to their smartphones as they navigate through the store.

Computer vision with deep learning identifi¬es items added to the shopping cart. Adding data through sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) allows non-stop checkout and automatic payment with autonomous ...