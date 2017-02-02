Winning ways

Country's cricket team has completed a hat-trick of series wins against England

With India’s victory over England in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the country’s cricket team has completed a hat-trick of series wins against the visitors in all formats of the game: This 2-1 Twenty20 international series win followed the victory in the one-day series and a 4-0 sweep in a Test series last year. Anand Mahindra, co-promoter of the Pro Kabaddi League, did not hide his glee when he posted on Twitter that “the external affairs ministry shouldn’t have allowed our team to inflict such a humiliating defeat on England. Shockingly undiplomatic”.



Business Standard