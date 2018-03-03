Winter's gone, summer will now reveal the excesses of the cool weather

Now that winter is officially over, the indulgences and cravings associated with the season are becoming obvious. However shortlived it may have been, the excesses of the cool weather — dal halwa and stuffed parathas, haleem and bhuna gosht, and extra helpings of dessert — remained mercifully concealed behind layers of warm clothing.

Jackets and coats hid the sins of gluttony. The disinclination to go for walks on cold mornings was blamed on pollution, but the truth is that a cup of tea, or jalebis in piping hot milk, were so much nicer enjoyed in the warmth of one’s own ...