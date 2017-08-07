Witness to freedom

The hype about the 70th anniversary of Independence is growing daily. Though a little older than “midnight’s children”, I can justifiably claim to have grown up in and with independent India. Hence I crave the readers’ indulgence for some personal reflections. I first encountered what we now call identity politics very early on, even before I started school. My father was offered an out-of-turn promotion in early 1948 because our last name was commonly associated with a shoemaker community of the area. He politely said that he would abide by the rules and wait ...