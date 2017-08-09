Women outside the comfort zone

So Ramveer Bhatti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president, wants to know what Varnika Kundu was doing driving around on her own at midnight. Okay, but, as Ms Kundu legitimately asked, what was his party colleague’s son, Vikas Barala, and his pal doing out on a midnight jaunt? Implicit in Mr Bhatti’s comment is the assumption that Ms Kundu was up to some hanky-panky, or had irresponsible parents, as he suggested in a disastrous attempt to clarify thereafter. But he was strangely incurious about Barala Junior & Co. We know they didn’t chase Ms Kundu 7 km to ...