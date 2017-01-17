Work on to move cargo, people via 8 waterways

37 rivers to be covered in three years

37 rivers to be covered in three years

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has started work on development of waterways on eight rivers across poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Goa, besides Bihar and Assam. Under the plan, 106 waterway projects would be implemented on rivers, barrages and creeks to ferry goods and passengers, which would help industry reduce logistics cost. These inland waterways were declared national waterways by the central government in December 2015, expanding the list to 111. Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari has emphasised the need for transportation of goods via waterways. He had said ...

Megha Manchanda