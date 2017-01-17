Work on to move cargo, people via 8 waterways

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has started work on development of waterways on eight rivers across poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Goa, besides Bihar and Assam. Under the plan, 106 waterway projects would be implemented on rivers, barrages and creeks to ferry goods and passengers, which would help industry reduce logistics cost. These inland waterways were declared national waterways by the central government in December 2015, expanding the list to 111. Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari has emphasised the need for transportation of goods via waterways. He had said ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?