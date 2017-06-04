Letters: Worst fears turn true

With reference to the report, “As Trump exits Paris agreement, other nations are defiant” (June 3), it seems everybody’s worst fears with regard to the US president’s policies have come true — first, his protectionist stance, now his decision to pull out of the

To say that it sends a negative message would be an understatement. As many as 194 countries signed the pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and control the rise in global average temperature. Although technically the US cannot exit the accord completely before 2020, it would surely lead some of the other strong countries such as China, Russia, Germany and India to start thinking about rearranging the world pecking order. Donald Trump’s announcement could hamper the US’ superpower status. India must start redesigning its strategy for its ties with China, as the latter will now try to occupy the US’ superpower slot.

Trump’s comment that India and China would benefit the most from the is anything but fact. The two countries have made it clear that they are not keen on building more coal plants in the future. His attempt to link the decision with protecting American jobs is a flimsy one. It is good that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that India is committed to the goal of a cleaner earth.

Bal Govind Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number