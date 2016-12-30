Charles Nevin: Worst. Year. Ever?

The truth is that people in every age find reason to believe that their best times are behind them

The truth is that people in every age find reason to believe that their best times are behind them

Some of you may have noticed that it has not been a great year. Disasters of disease and disruption; disasters violently compounded by our inability to temper our wishes and tolerate our differences; and, finally, death upon death of treasured talismans of better times. Randomly, incompletely: Syria, Zika, Haiti, Orlando, Nice, Charlotte, Brussels, Bowie, Prince, Ali, Cohen. Not everyone was delighted by the results of important votes in the United States and Britain, either. In such circumstances, Leonard Cohen was always one of my go-to men. But then, he checked out — ...

Charles Nevin