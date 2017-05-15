TRENDING ON BS
Worth 'buying'

Some twitterati fancy buying out home-grown auto major M&M

Business Standard 

There are some among Twitterverse who fancy buying out home-grown auto major M&M. One person quizzed Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, if that is possible. Mahindra took it in his stride and replied with a smiley, “I take this as an enormous compliment. My job, as I see it, is to ensure people continue to feel the company is worth buying.”

