Xi Jinping's rise to life-long power is known and understood to be risky

The Chinese have a phrase describing the transfer for power: “the Mandate of Heaven”. A ruling emperor has the Mandate of Heaven; at some point it passes on to another Son of Heaven, and temporal power with it.

The slightly unfortunate thing for those terrestrial beings who have to deal with the transfer of power in real-time is that they may not always be sure if the mandate has stayed put or moved on at any given point. But, of course, the advantage of thousands of years of recorded history is that you can afford to ignore minor inconveniences of that sort. The notion ...