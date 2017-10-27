Xi's dreams

The once-in-five-years congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), must be a pretty impressive event for those with no memory of the glory days of the Soviet Union. The People’s Republic does its best, but when it comes to vast auditoriums of grey-suited apparatchiks diligently applauding a leader, the USSR retains the crown. When the PRC’s leader, Xi Jinping, took the stage for what turned out to be a truly mammoth speech, it was unclear what we should expect. On those next minutes —well, hours — would turn the PRC’s future. The phrases that ...