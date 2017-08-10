Yechury: Looking back with emotion

The farewell of chief Sitaram Yechury in the led to several emotional moments. Samajwadi Party leader became emotional as he spoke about Yechury. The two sat in one of the front rows of the Upper House for many years. Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, who looked up to Yechury as a mentor when he was a newcomer to the some years back, said his daughter thought he had started resembling Yechury even though he dyed his hair. Jairam Ramesh of the Congress said Yechury and he were associated with the drafting of the Common Minimum Programme of the United Front government of 1996 and the first term of the in 2004. Given the fate of the two governments, Ramesh said, he had started calling Yechury “Sitaram obituary”. Yechury said he in turn called the Congress leader “Jairam mortuary” because the country would be in the mortuary if policies suggested by Ramesh were pursued.

