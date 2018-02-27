Yeddyurappa's 75th birthday: For this BJP leader age is just a number

The (BJP) Karnataka leader celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. The day was celebrated as a “farmers’ meet”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was by his side at Davanagere in central Karnataka for the occasion. By and large, his party colleagues refrained from mentioning his age. Some senior party members advised colleagues not to mention his age even in their media advertisements, tweets and Facebook posts. Only Union Parliamentary Affairs, mentioned his age (75) in a tweet. The Prime Minister officially declared that Yeddyurappa will be chief minister if the is voted to power in the state—a break from rule since leaders are barred from holding any ministerial post once they turn 75. Painting a new image The Jawahar Bhavan on Rajendra Prasad Road in New Delhi houses the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

The foundation is run by the Nehru-Gandhi family and involves itself in social work. Jawahar Bhavan is also home to several paintings, including a massive M F Hussain. Over the years, scant attention has been paid to the upkeep of these paintings. Recently, Congress communications department chief Randeep Singh Surjewala (pictured), an aesthete himself, noticed that the paintings needed some restoration and persuaded some in his wide circle of friends and acquaintances to get down to saving the paintings, particularly the two-story tall Hussain. “The ‘new’ Congress under our new president Rahul Gandhi cannot do without its old canvas, but that requires some burnishing,” quipped a Congress leader.