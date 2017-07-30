Yes, the rupee can appreciate more

Quite a bit of economics is unfortunately about zero-sum games. Portfolio investors in India clearly have reason to cheer but on the flip side exporters have reason to fret. A restrained current account and a flood of capital flows have trapped the rupee in a narrow range. Forecasters including ourselves are slowly reconciling to the prospect of medium-term rupee appreciation. A number of things have happened to break the pattern of orderly depreciation of the Indian currency over the last couple of years. First, the dollar seems to be slipping into a phase of secular decline and ...