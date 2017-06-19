Yoga's crisis

The demand stands at over 500,000

As preparations get underway to celebrate the third International Day on June 21, a paper by ASSOCHAM says India today faces a shortage of about 300,000 instructors. The demand stands at over 500,000. The scope of as a career option is “wide”, says the paper, with “opportunities to work in nature resorts to schools, to fitness centres to your own studios to even becoming personal instructors of celebrities”. The paper adds that the demand for teachers is at an all-time high in South East Asia and India has emerged as one of the biggest teacher exporters to South East Asia as well as China. An estimated 3,000 Indian instructors teach in China and most of them belong to Haridwar and Rishikesh, regarded as the capitals of the country.



Business Standard