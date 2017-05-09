You are being watched

Various government ministries have proactively set up CCTV cameras at the entrance to their offices

Various government ministries have proactively set up at the entrance to their offices and in departments under them to keep a tab on visitors. One particular camera in Shastri Bhawan has caught the eye of visitors as it has been placed right opposite the section where files related to yet-to-be-released films and other documents are kept. Sources said the spot was chosen to ensure confidential documents and files related to clearances of upcoming projects didn’t get circulated without permission.



Business Standard