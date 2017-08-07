Young, unemployed and not looking for jobs spells trouble for the economy

We have spoken about job losses in this column earlier. But, the labour markets' problem is not just in this fall or even its composition, which is no less worrying. Arguably, a greater problem is the sharp fall we see in the number of people seeking jobs. A fall in the number of people employed along with a fall in the number of people seeking jobs implies a fall in the labour force. Prima facie, this is worrisome. Why should the fastest growing large economy with a young population see a fall in the labour force? The number of people who declared themselves to be ...