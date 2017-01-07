Your money: Insurance gets e-commerce boost

Irdai's push will make insurance cheaper for consumers & enable a consolidated view of all policies

Irdai's push will make insurance cheaper for consumers and enable a consolidated view of all policies

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) is giving the insurance sector a huge digital push that will make life easier for customers. After introducing e-insurance account, it is now planning to make policies available at e-commerce platforms. The regulator’s e-commerce exposure draft, which was put up recently, has a host of guidelines and measures that e-commerce companies need to comply with to sell policies online. Insurance at e-commerce platforms: The availability of products online will allow customers to choose from ...

K G Krishnamoorthy Rao