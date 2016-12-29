Your Money: Revision of returns can come under scrutiny

If you are making any drastic changes, make sure there is adequate documentation

If you are making any drastic changes, make sure there is adequate documentation

If you revise income tax returns, there are chances that you could receive an income tax notice to explain the changes. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now warned assessees that if they revise income-tax returns, the earlier disclosed income should not drastically change in form, substance or quantum. The salaried don’t need to worry, as the revision they usually make are minor ones. This might be not including tax-free income such as interest received on money in the savings bank account or if one redeems mutual fund investments, according to ...

Tinesh Bhasin