Your workplace is making you mentally weak

The root cause of mental health issues in adults is their workplace environment. Around 46 per cent of the workforce in organisations across India suffer from some or the other form of stress, according to the latest data. The toxic workplace would affect family life indirectly and hamper the structure of society.

Common mental ailments at the workplace A stressed employee would witness a sudden drop in interest and stop attending the office. Poor health causes increased level of stress, burnouts, rashes, intense headaches and disturbed bodily mechanism. High levels of ...