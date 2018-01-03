JUST IN
Youth need more jobs

If young men are working in the offices and factories, then they will not take to the streets for arson

Business Standard 

This is with reference to the Dalit agitation, which brought the cities of Pune and Mumbai to a halt on January 2nd and 3rd. This is very unfortunate. There have been massive destruction of buses and public property and shops. Violence is no way to resolve issues. Negotiation is the way forward. There is loss of production and commercial activity, every time a city shuts down due to agitations. I spoke to many people asking them what were the demands of the Dalits. Nobody is able to give me a clear reply. What are the Dalits agitating for? From the pictures, it is clear that many of the agitators were young men. The government must focus on creating jobs in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged that his government will concentrate on job creation. If young men are working in the offices and factories, then they will not take to the streets for arson. 

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai
