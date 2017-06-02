Zika virus and the unimportance of some people

All is not well with the government's response to public health

All is not well with the government's response to public health

Of the Prime Minister’s many annoying acronyms, one stands out for being positively the most dishonest: EPI, or “Every Person is Important”. Phooey! Nobody who thinks Every Person is Important would compare people getting murdered to puppies getting run over. Plus, it’s the exact opposite of majoritarianism. Here’s an example of its dishonesty. In November 2016, a case of Zika virus was detected in Gujarat. This is the virus that, when it rampaged through Brazil last year, was declared an international public health emergency, and almost derailed ...

Mitali Saran