2017: Looking forward: Weigh your investment thematically

Brace yourself for moderate returns on investments this year, as the impact of demonetisation will continue to resonate across asset classes. On the brighter side, your real returns could still be adequate if the inflation rate declines below five%. “This is not going to be a year of big returns for investors. The next quarter is expected to be subdued, as demand has slowed. Everyone is still trying to understand the quantum of impact demonetisation will have on the economy,” says Jinesh Gopani, head - equities at Axis Mutual Fund. Apart from demonetisation, the new ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?