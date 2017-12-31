2018: Investors will be safer in large-caps, say experts

With the Sensex and the Nifty rallying over 30 per cent each, and small- and mid-cap indices gaining over 60 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, 2017 was an exciting year for stock market investors. The good news: Many retail investors, who started systematic investment plans (SIPs), have benefited greatly from this rally. However, 2018 may not be the same.

Experts believe there could be significant volatility due to reasons such as rising crude oil prices, strengthening dollar, and geo-political tensions. And, as the market saying goes, it will be a stock-picker’s ...