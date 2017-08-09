A zero-cost incentive to file I-T returns early

Like last year, the income tax (I-T) department was once again forced to extend the deadline for filing the income tax returns by 5 days, from July 31 to August 5. This was widely expected as the I-T department’s website crashed due to the rush of last-minute filers in the last few days in July. It is almost silly to see how so many people wait till the last minute to file their returns. This puts pressure on the I-T department’s infrastructure and its website invariably crashes as it is unable to handle the load. This leads to demands for extension of the last date, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?