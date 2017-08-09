A zero-cost incentive to file I-T returns early

Like last year, the income tax (I-T) department was once again forced to extend the deadline for filing the income tax returns by 5 days, from July 31 to August 5. This was widely expected as the I-T department’s website crashed due to the rush of last-minute filers in the last few days in July. It is almost silly to see how so many people wait till the last minute to file their returns. This puts pressure on the I-T department’s infrastructure and its website invariably crashes as it is unable to handle the load. This leads to demands for extension of the last date, ...