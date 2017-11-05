Agent changing insurer can leave you in the lurch

For decades, policyholders have been dependent on their local insurance agents to pay premiums. Usually, this agent would be like a family friend who would come every year, dutifully collect the premium and even resolve problems with the insurance company, often over a cup of tea and snacks. While this still happens in many cases, things are changing fast. With more insurance companies — over 20 in the private sector — entering the fray, the churn in the insurance industry has been massive. According to industry estimates, 20-25 per cent of agents shift jobs ...