All cases aren't time barred

John Aranha had booked a Samsung Refrigerator through Croma. He paid full price of the fridge on 8 November, 2012 by availing a loan from Bajaj Finance. Despite having received the entire payment, Croma failed to deliver the fridge. Meanwhile, Aranha kept paying the equated monthly instalments and cleared the entire loan given by Bajaj Finance so that he does not become a defaulter. When the fridge did not arrive at all, Aranha finally had a notice issued to Croma on July 2, 2015. As there was no response, he filed a complaint before the Central Mumbai District Consumer ...