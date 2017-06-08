Anna Nagar: Well-planned township with multiple property options

is a well-planned residential locality situated 4 km in the North-Western of Chennai, forming a part of the Aminjikarai sub-district and the zone.

The locality derives its name from Tamilian leader and saw development under the Tamil Nadu Housing Board following the in 1968. The locality has gained demand from home-buyers over the years and is one of the preferred residential destinations in Chennai.

has come a long way from being a quiet and marginally populated locality to a branched-out area with multiple property options. The iconic landmark Tower Park here personifies the rapid growth and immense potential of the property market of

The locality is a well-organised zone with a scientific development pattern, offering a plethora of good living options in the form of high-rise residential complexes. It also has numerous commercial projects, lush green parks, wide concrete roads and organised public transport which neatly connects to some of the prominent parts of the city.

It is in close proximity to the upcoming Thirumangalam Metro station and is within a few minutes’ drive to the International Airport and Central railway station. It is also surrounded by major roads connecting each other, like New Avadi Road towards the North, 100-feet Road and Ambathur Estate Road on the West, Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Expressway connecting to Poonamalle High Road towards the South, and on the East. The locality has well-developed social infrastructure and access to reputed schools, high-end health care centres, fine dining restaurants, shopping malls and recreational complexes.

has seven major avenues, known as ‘blocks’ starting from A-Z, which are divided into Eastern and Western parts and are well connected by parallel and perpendicular roads connecting each other. 2nd Avenue is an arterial road which has emerged as a hub to many commercial establishments. Tower Park, built in 1968 as part of the is a major tourist attraction in the locality.

West is a well-planned township and is one of the most socially active locations in the city. It is situated on the Inner Ring Road, which is a major transportation corridor encircling the city. The current price range for residential properties in West is between Rs 8,000-14,000/ sq. ft depending on the exact location, project’s completion status and available amenities. Since is one of the fastest-expanding areas with good location, many leading developers are active in this region, with a variety of residential options to cater to a wide range of buyers.

The writer is Managing Director – Chennai, JLL India