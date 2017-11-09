Are branded apartments really worth it?

Despite a sluggish market for high-end luxury residences, US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr, is expected to launch two Trump-branded residential projects in India. One of the projects is in Kolkata, while the other is in Gurugram. Though branded houses are sold at a premium of 15-20 per cent compared to a similar property in the area, industry experts say there’s still a demand for them. “These are not mass-market products. They are for a niche set of affluent buyers who don’t mind loosening their purse strings if they like the ...