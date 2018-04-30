As cos offer different interest rates, diversify across NCDs to lower risk

SREI Equipment Finance has come up with a lucrative non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue that’s offering the best interest rates in the current scenario. The coupon rates ranging from 8.5 per cent for 400 days to 9.6 per cent for 10 years.

The rates are better than the recently-concluded NCD issue of Muthoot Finance which offered up to nine per cent interest and much higher than the government-backed small savings scheme, which offers 7.4 per cent interest for a five-year term deposit. Even company deposits from business groups with a good track record are offering up to ...