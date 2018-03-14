Deadline to pay advance tax ends tomorrow: Here is a step-by-step guide

The month of March has its own significance in many ways. Be it in terms of being considered the last month for making saving investments or return filing or discharging taxes due for the year and so on. Amongst these, this month also stands out as crucial for those who must pay taxes in advance or what is called ‘advance taxes’. Advance taxes are, as the name suggests, advance is simply a paid in advance. In general, return for income earned in the financial year i.e., 12 month period starting on April 1st and ending on 31st March will be filed in the next financial year. However, the government has designed a mechanism to collect taxes at regular intervals to ensure cash inflow throughout the year. This helps the government meet expenses in time. And avoids collection of taxes after the year end in one lump sum. paid for income earned in financial year in the same financial year before filing return of income, at specified intervals, is advance Further, advance must be paid if you still have a taxes payable of Rs 10,000 or more after considering the TDS, which has already been deducted. To explain this further, the salaried class generally would not have to pay advance unless they have income other than salary, because is already made by their employer. However, if they have incomes such as rental or interest income on which has not been deducted, advance would apply. Advance payment The income laws specify that a certain percentage of advance taxes be discharged on certain specific dates during the year. The below table discusses these details: Due date of installment Advance payable On or before 15 June 15% of total liability On or before 15 September 45% of total liability On or before 15 December 75% of total liability On or before 15 March 100% of total liability Further, any amount paid on or before 31st March would be treated as advance Also to note that if you are a senior citizen aged 60 years or more not having any income from a business or profession, you don’t have to pay advance taxes. Further, another exception to the rule of applicability of advance taxes is for those who opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44AD or 44ADA who can pay the entire advance on or before 15th March of financial year at once. Any default /delay in paying advance would attract interest under Sections 234B and 234C. At the same time, any excess payment for any quarter can be adjusted against the liability of other quarters of the year or claimed as refund as the case may be. Steps to pay advance tax As 15 March 2018 which is the due date for payment of the last installment of advance taxes for individuals, one needs to know how to go about paying the same.

The steps involved in payment of advance taxes have been discussed in the ensuing paras.