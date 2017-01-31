Avoid knee-jerk responses to Budget proposals

Analyse them, especially the negative ones, carefully, and react in a well-thought-out manner

This year, there is widespread expectation that the will offer sops for the hardships that people have undergone due to demonetisation. However, things don't always pan out as expected. Budget announcements perceived to be negative, often lead to sell-offs in the equity markets. The retail investor should stay aloof from such frenzy and should respond in a measured and well thought out manner to any negative proposals in the Budget.



Avoid instantaneous reactions: As soon as the FM makes an announcement that is perceived to be negative, television anchors raise their pitch, while depicting stocks and indices that have declined in response. While it is okay for traders to buy or sell frantically, the retail investor, who typically has long-term goals such as children's education or his own retirement, need not react in haste. "The Budget speech typically contains only a portion of the whole Budget document. Always refer to the fine print contained in the Budget documents before taking any decision,"says Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.



Understand the timeline: When changes are proposed in the Budget, they become effective at different points of time. Many proposals come with a grandfather clause, which means that there is a cut-off date from which they become effective. Hence, any investments made or actions taken before that date are not affected by the new provisions. Hence, there may be no need for you to make wholesale changes to your investment portfolio.



Different proposals also come with different timelines. Some become effective immediately, in which case there is nothing you can do. Some become effective after the Finance Bill is passed, and some from a specific date. Sometimes proposals even get rolled back if they are opposed vehemently, as happened last year with the proposal to tax the final Employees Provident Fund (EPF) corpus. In many cases, you will have the time to understand the implications of a proposal and act in your best interests.



Understand the implications in detail: This year, for instance, there is a lot of talk that changes may be made to the rules that apply to capital gains tax on equities. Even if these changes do come about, nobody knows what exact form they will take. Any of several things could happen. One, long-term capital gains tax on equities, which is zero at present, could be raised to, say, 10 per cent. Two, the investment horizon after which capital gains from equities are treated as long-term, could be hiked from one year to three. Three, the rate at which short-term capital gains are taxed-- 15 per cent currently--could be raised. The implications of each of these changes will be different for retail investors. "If the investment horizon is hiked from one to three years, that will not be so negative for retail investors who typically invest for long-term goals. Even a higher tax rate on short-term capital gains may not matter much to long-term investors if they invest for the long term. On the other hand, imposition of a 10 per cent tax rate on long-term capital gains would reduce returns from equities."



Negative can be positive in the longer run: Sometimes, proposals that are perceived to be negative in the immediate aftermath of the Budget may actually turn out to be positive over the long term. In 2014, when the investment horizon for treating capital gains from debt funds as long term was raised from one year to three years, most stakeholders in the fund industry regarded it as a negative development, since debt funds lost their short-term tax advantage over fixed deposits. There was even talk that debt funds would lose most of their assets under management. But things turned out differently. "The change in tax norms had the positive impact of nudging most investors to invest in debt funds for a longer period. This has been very positive for them in a declining interest-rate scenario, wherein they have made higher gains," says Dhawan.



Get down to the specifics: Most of the comments you hear from experts on Budget day are likely to be generic. They may apply to some sections of the population but not to everyone. What applies to a short-term trader does not apply to a long-term investor. Changes that apply to a businessman or consultant may not be relevant for the service class. You need to understand how the changes will impact your financial plan. If needed, consult a financial adviser and only then make changes to your investment portfolio.



Think long-term and acclimatise to the new normal: On Budget day, with television anchors raising the pitch, it may appear as if the world has come to an end because the has made some announcements perceived to be adverse. A couple of months later, everyone gets accustomed to the new rules and they do not appear as dire as they did initially. Tarun Birani, founder, TBNG Capital Advisors, cites the example of securities transaction tax (STT). "When they were introduced, they were perceived as very negative by the market. But in a few months the dust settled. If the investor has his eyes fixed on long-term goals, he is unlikely to be much affected by small changes here and there to tax norms," he says.



TINA factor: The TINA (there is no alternative) factor can also help long-term investors come to terms with new norms. Take the example of the proposed tax on long-term capital gains. "Even if it gets imposed, I don't think equities as an asset class will be affected much. After all, investors have no option but to invest in equities if they wish to meet long-term goals such as children's education and retirement," says Birani.

