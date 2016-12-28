Your Money: Avoid single premium plans for tax saving

A combination of ELSS or PPF with a term plan offers better coverage and returns

Single-premium life insurance policies have become popular since demonetisation was announced. All life insurance companies put together collected Rs 6,692 crore premium for individual single premium plans -- a growth of 507 per cent compared to the same period last year. "In the initial days of demonetisation, life insurance companies were accepting old notes and issued policies. This was one key reason for the sudden spurt," according to Naval Goel, CEO and founder of Policyx.com. Subhrajit Mukhopadhyay, chief actuary at Edelweiss Tokio Life, says that many insurance ...

Tinesh Bhasin