Balanced advantage funds an emerging category

Equity-oriented funds with an in-built dynamic asset allocation are the new emerging category in the growing mutual funds industry. With India's stock markets at record highs, a trend is being seen among investors opting for schemes that offer asset allocations, largely known as balanced funds. However, within the balanced category of funds, the subset of balanced advantage funds, which are largely open-ended equity-oriented schemes, are putting on a strong show. Since these schemes allocate funds to equity and debt instruments and arbitrage on a daily basis, given the market ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?