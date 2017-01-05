Banks cut lending rates: Here's why shifting home loans isn't cheap

Whenever banks or housing finance companies (HFCs) cut interest rates, there is an immediate interest among existing borrowers who want to know if it is a good time to shift their home loans. With calendar year 2017 starting with significant rate cuts from leading banks and HFCs, many are excited as the new rates look quite different — 40 to 50 basis points (bps) lower — than their existing loan rates. Currently, State Bank of India (SBI)’s rate is the cheapest at 8.65 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh. ICICI Bank and HDFC’s rates are 5 bps higher ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?