Be smart this festive season

Wherever you turn today — television, newspapers, hoardings — there are advertisements galore urging you to avail of special festive offers. Many of these offers are not straight forward and can even be deceptive. Here is a guide to help you decode the true value of the discounts and freebies that are on offer currently. Real estate In the current sluggish real estate market, developers are trying every trick in the book to woo buyers. A variety of offers are available, be it no equated monthly instalments (EMIs) until possession, cash discounts, ...