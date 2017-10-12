Bet on a consistent performer as fund manager for NPS

It has been over two years since active fund management was allowed in the National Pension System (NPS) for the private sector. With active fund management, returns of funds have begun to diverge from one another. Over the past one year, returns of tier-1 equity funds are in the range of 13.11-16.93 per cent. In the case of government bond funds, returns are in the range of 4.52-7.17 per cent. In the case of corporate debt funds, the variation in returns is lower: 7.14-7.86 per cent. Earlier, when these funds were managed passively, it did not matter which fund manager you chose ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?