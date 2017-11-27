Bet on stocks of tier-1 real estate developers

Real estate stocks are currently on a roll. After giving negative or low returns from 2013-2016, the Nifty Realty Index is up 91.14 per cent, making it the best performer year-to-date.

Attributing the current bullishness about real estate stocks to the government's push for the affordable housing segment, experts emphasise the need for investors to evaluate stocks carefully, given the sector's problems such as high inventory and stagnant prices in many markets. The primary factor responsible for this rally is the fillip provided by the government to budget housing. As many ...