Betting on the energy sector

The government will soon be launching the second tranche of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) fund to divest stake in its 10 and Navratna. Going by the performance of the existing exchange-traded fund (ETF), this seems lucrative. It has outperformed most equity funds with returns of 25 per cent in the past one year. Its own benchmark Nifty is up 23 per cent whereas Nifty 50 has returned just 11 per cent.



If an individual has been investing Rs 1,000 every month since its launch until now, he would have made 9.3 per cent returns. On an investment of Rs 33,000 that he invested starting April 2014, his investment will now be Rs 37,861, according to data from Value Research.



“Despite the recent performance, the valuations of the index are still attractive. The It’s price-to-earnings is 11, much lower than Nifty 50, and the dividend yield is 4 per cent, higher than the broader market benchmark. It’s also a low-cost way to take exposure to public sector bellwethers,” says Sundeep Sikka, CEO, Reliance Mutual Fund.



But analysts say that investors should be cautious and understand the risks before investing in ETF. The fund has a concentrated portfolio of 10 stocks and one sector dominates fund.



According to data from National Stock Exchange, the has a weightage of 57.3 per cent and metals 20.7 per cent in December. The two sectors combined has a weightage of 78 per cent. There’s concentration even in companies. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has a weight of 24.5 per cent and Coal India 20.7 per cent. If an investor is putting money in CPSE, they should have a view on the underlying stocks. Even if they think that certain sector dominant in the fund will do well, they should not take more than 5-10 per cent exposure to the fund, experts say.



ETF’s performance has improved thanks to Indian Oil Corporation, which is up 57.8 per cent in the past one year, Power Finance Corporation (up 40.2 per cent) and ONGC (gained 31.5 per cent). It shows that a few stocks performance or underperformance impacts the returns.



“The valuations of the underlying stock may look moderate but one has to understand that historically public sector companies have always had low PE due to the government’s interference. Also, dividend yields are high as they have to share profits with the government. An investor is really on when investing in CPSE,” says Arun Kejriwal, director, Kris Research.



Sikka, however, feels that retail investors stand to benefit from investing in if they have a long horizon. He points out that analysts expect earnings growth of 7-8 per cent for the underlying companies. “While there’s concentration, these are and companies that selected on strict financial criteria,” says Sikka.



The government’s second tranche of will open on January 17 with the same 10 stocks that were part of the first one. These include ONGC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL (India), Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, Container Corporation of India, Bharat Electronics, Oil India and Engineers India. Retail investors will get a five per cent discount during the public offering.



