Bolster portfolio while going is good

Last week, while speaking at the CII mutual fund summit, G Mahalingam, whole-time member at the c (Sebi), warned the industry that it could face redemption pressure. This, he said, could be triggered by outflows from India if the US Fed follows through on its intent to hike the benchmark rate (it plans to raise it by up to 75 basis points in 2018).

His comments may appear incongruous at a time when the industry's assets under management stand at a humongous Rs 22,79,032 crore (November-end). But, besides the industry, retail investors too need to heed the regulator’s warning ...